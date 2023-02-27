First-ever archaeological dig to take place at Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster in April

Aerial imagery has recently revealed the eye-catching outlines of roundhouses, enclosures, field systems and ditches, at Loversall Carr on the edge of Potteric Carr Nature Reserve. These are all signs that on this spot once stood a vast ancient settlement, probably dating back to the Iron Age and Roman periods.

Kimberley Teale, archaeologist and Programme Manager at DigVentures, said: "This dig is really significant because the site has never been excavated before.

"It's a huge prehistoric settlement, set within a much wider Iron Age landscape, which means it has enormous potential to help us better understand Iron Age and Romano-British Doncaster. From an archaeological point of view, that's really exciting!”

Get involved in an exciting new dig

As part of the dig on April 1-2, there will be places for budding archaeologists to join the DigVentures team and Yorkshire Wildlife to see what we can find hidden beneath the ground.

Thanks to some funding from Verdion and their team at the iPort, this will include a number of free places for people within the DN1 - 12 postcode area to take part in one or both of the days which can be booked on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is an exciting and rare opportunity for people in Doncaster with an interest in local history who want hands-on experience to get involved.

