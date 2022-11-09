The MPs for Doncaster have shared messages on social media following the visit of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The couple greeted residents in the centre of Doncaster as part of a ceremony to grant city status.

They then went to Mansion House to greet Doncaster’s three MPs, the Doncaster elected mayor and civic mayor plus councillors and special guests.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, sign the visitor book as Donaster becomes a city

Doncaster North MP and Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband expressed his gratitude on Facebook:

“It was a real pleasure to be able to welcome King Charles to Doncaster today for the historic day of the proclamation of our City status.

“King Charles has been a great friend to Doncaster over the years, particularly following the floods in 2007 and 2019 when he visited residents and demonstrated his extraordinary compassion for the communities affected.

“It was wonderful to be able to meet him today in happier circumstances and our City gave him and the Queen Consort a wonderful welcome.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, said: “A real honour to welcome our King and Queen Consort to Doncaster.

“In this Platinum Jubilee Year we were granted City status by our late Queen. It was officially and formally confirmed today by King Charles III.

“Royal visits don’t happen very often and I was delighted to see how our King and Queen Consort were so warmly welcomed by the good people of Doncaster.”