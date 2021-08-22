Cadeby is a small village in Doncaster with a population average of only 200.

Click through this article to see photos of people who lived there back in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Cadeby Inn A group of men enjoying the Cadeby Inn in 1997. Photo: Steve Hall Photo Sales

2. Trophy Donkin Memorial Trophy winners from Cadeby in 1997. Photo: R Ingram Photo Sales

3. Cricket team The Cadeby and Denaby Cricket team in 1997. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

4. New born Joanne and Nick Mather from Cadeby with their newborn daughter Annie in 1997. (Also pictured are Sharon and Ron Sheldon from Edlington with baby Chloe Ann). Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales