The Star Quiz league team at the Cadeby Inn in 1999.

Do you feature in our retro gallery of people in this Doncaster village in the 90s and noughties?

Take a look through this collection of images of people who lived in a Doncaster village decades ago and see if you can spot anyone that you know.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 5:28 am

Cadeby is a small village in Doncaster with a population average of only 200.

Click through this article to see photos of people who lived there back in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Cadeby Inn

A group of men enjoying the Cadeby Inn in 1997.

Photo: Steve Hall

2. Trophy

Donkin Memorial Trophy winners from Cadeby in 1997.

Photo: R Ingram

3. Cricket team

The Cadeby and Denaby Cricket team in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. New born

Joanne and Nick Mather from Cadeby with their newborn daughter Annie in 1997. (Also pictured are Sharon and Ron Sheldon from Edlington with baby Chloe Ann).

Photo: Mike Waistell

