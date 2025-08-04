Young people in Doncaster urged to get lifesaving cancer vaccine.

NHS South Yorkshire is urging all eligible people to have the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to protect them against cervical and other cancers.

Each year the vaccine is offered to students in year 8 (aged 12-13) to help protect them against HPV and on request at your GP for individuals aged up to the age of 25.

HPV is known to cause nearly all cervical cancers and is linked to cancer of the mouth, throat, anus, penis and vagina.

Nationally, in the last three years over 400,000 young people have left school without receiving this all-important and potentially lifesaving vaccination.

Now, the NHS is encouraging all eligible people to receive their HPV vaccination as part of a drive to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer, NHS South Yorkshire said: “If you are eligible for the vaccine, or you are the parent of a child who has missed it, I urge you to get protected against HPV.

“HPV causes the majority (98.8 per cent) of cervical cancers and has been linked to even cancers in other parts of the body. This makes it vital that everyone receives the vaccine if they haven’t had it already.

“By increasing the uptake of HPV vaccination, which protects against most forms of the virus, we can look to make cervical cancer a disease of the past.”

Thanks to the vaccine there has been an 84 per cent reduction in cervical cancers in women vaccinated age 12-13 against HPV when compared to previous generations.

GP practices across England will send invites via letters, emails, texts and the NHS App to patients aged 16-25 whose records indicate they did not get their HPV vaccination in school.

If you have missed the vaccine when offered it at school, you can still get vaccinated up until your 25th birthday. Contact your GP practice as soon as possible to book an appointment.