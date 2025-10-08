Yorkshire housebuilder tackles mental health with positivity and support from Andy’s Man Club

A Yorkshire housebuilder has tackled mental health for its construction workers head on with positivity, signposting its teams on each of its developments to popular men’s support group, Andy’s Man Club and acknowledging World Mental Health Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes is proudly displaying the organisation’s signs at each of its developments alongside its own sign with the message ‘Nothing you do on this site today will be as important as going home to your family and loved ones’.

“These signs remind people how important good mental health is every day when they arrive at work, and gives easy information, by way of a QR code, for our team members and contractors to find their nearest Andy’s Man Club if they need to talk to someone or simply be part of something that works towards men’s wellbeing,” said Justin Tranmere, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, mental health challenges and suicide remain high in our industry and we are committed to ensuring all our team members have somewhere to turn to should they ever feel that things are getting too much.”

Miller Homes Site Manager Dean Sidebottom, encourages his team to talk with the prominent display of positive messages and ways to get help.

Known for the work it does in over 120 communities across the UK, Andy’s Man Club, a suicide prevention charity, highlights the benefits of its principle ‘It’s okay to talk’.

It was established in Halifax, Yorkshire in 2016 by the mum and brother-in-law of Andrew Roberts, who was just 23 years old when he was taken by suicide.

Now, each Monday at 7pm, at locations across the country, men attend the free, peer-to-peer talking group to end the stigma around men’s mental health and talk, or simply listen, to the challenges that men are facing in their everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin added: “This is just one of the things we do to keep everyone on our sites happy, healthy and safe and we are infinitely grateful to Andy’s Man Club for establishing something which is doing so much good in our communities. We all need to remember ‘It’s Okay to Talk’ and do exactly that whenever the need arises.”

Emma Wigham, Production PA, at Miller Homes Yorkshire, has been instrumental in driving this forward and has organised talks, food vans and more to allow the teams to down tools and talk to each other.

To find out more about Andy’s Man Club, and the locations where sessions take place visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/

Miller Homes currently has nine developments located across the Yorkshire region, including Doncaster.

Further information about all developments can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx