Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire health trust has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer

Toby Lewis, currently a senior fellow in health inequalities at The King’s Fund, will join Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in March next year. Toby was appointed after a rigorous national recruitment process.

Toby has worked in health and care services for almost 30 years, in London, the West Midlands, and West Yorkshire. He spent eight years as Chief Executive of an integrated care Trust in the Black Country. He will succeed Kathryn Singh, who is retiring from the role in December.

Toby said:” “I am delighted to be returning to Yorkshire to lead an organisation that has a trusted place within local communities, and an important role in the wider health system across South Yorkshire.”

Toby Lewis, who will be the new Chief Executive Officer for RDaSH from March 2023

“There is a strong tradition at RDaSH of partnerships with others, including community organisations, industry and universities. Alongside primary care, we want to deliver fantastic community-based care for residents with mental and physical health needs, including local people with learning disabilities. Our outstanding work for children and young people is at the forefront of work locally to address health inequalities”

Kathryn Lavery, Chair of RDaSH, said: “I know Toby will be a great addition to our leadership teams and build on work done over recent years.

