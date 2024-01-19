Yorkshire Air Ambulance welcomes new lifesaving crew members - including one from Doncaster

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is thrilled to announce the addition of five new highly skilled paramedics to their team, who join on secondment from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) for three-years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Also joining the operational team is Phil Larkins, a former military pilot with nearly four decades of flying experience, solidifying YAA's ongoing commitment to providing critical care to the people of Yorkshire.

Each member of the newly expanded YAA team brings a unique blend of experience, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care to patients. Their dedication echoes the spirit that has defined YAA's service to the Yorkshire community for over 24 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Holmes, Operations Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, stating: "We are delighted to welcome these highly-skilled paramedics to our YAA family. Their expertise and experience will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide critical care to those in need across Yorkshire. I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will all have on our life-saving operations."

Phil Larkins from Doncaster.

The expansion of the YAA crew comes just nine months after the introduction of eight Technical Crew Members (TCM) in March 2023. The TCMs play a vital role in ensuring the aircraft's maintenance and operational readiness, including daily engine flushes and essential pre-flight checks. Additionally, they perform a crucial navigator role during flight, sitting alongside the pilot.

Owen McTeggart, Chief Pilot of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, added: "The addition of an experiencedpilot such as Phil to our team significantly enhances our capacity to provide swift and effective critical care, ensuring the seamless and safe transportation of our team of Doctors and Paramedics across the region, allowing us to deliver the best possible pre-hospital care."

Phil, from Doncaster, took to the skies at a remarkably young age, obtaining his private pilot's license at just 17, even before he held a full driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His flying career has since spanned the globe, beginning in the Royal Navy, where he piloted the Lynx from Frigates and Destroyers. Later, he took his skills to the Royal New Zealand Navy, where he completed an exchange tour in Australia. Following his military service, Phil extended his wings further by venturing into commercial aviation, operating in diverse regions, from the Middle East to Iran, Sudan, Libya, and most recently, Brunei before returning to his roots in South Yorkshire.

The rest of the crew.

Also joining the team from South Yorkshire is Leanne Davis. Before joining Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Leanne, from Rotherham, spent four years of her career as a paramedic at Doncaster Ambulance Station, having completed her studies at Sheffield Hallam University in 2019.

Leanne's decision to become part of the YAA team highlights her profound commitment to the well-being of the region's residents. Expressing her eagerness, Leanne shared: "I am thrilled to be seconded to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Every day brings a unique set of challenges, and it's incredibly exciting to be flying all over the region as part of this dynamic role. I'm eager to deepen my understanding of critical care by working alongside the team of expert doctors and experienced HEMS paramedics at YAA - I am committed to seizing every learning opportunity to enhance my clinical knowledge and skills."