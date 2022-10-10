World Mental Health Day: Help is at hand for those feeling lonely or anxious in Doncaster

With the cost-of-living crisis, increasing bills and mortgage interest – plus the incoming dark nights and winter weather – the service is geared up to support those who are understandably struggling with anxiety or depression.

Doncaster IAPT offers free talking therapies for anyone over 18 who is struggling with a common mental health problem. There are a range of treatments available via telephone, face to face and online.

With a specialist Long-term Conditions service too, those feeling low due to coping with a health condition or Long-COVID can also get specialist support.

Help is at hand

Tim Godley, Team Manager of the Doncaster service, explains: “IAPT services deliver psychological therapy for the one in four people who experience common mental health problems, such as low mood, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and other debilitating conditions. These can show in various ways, including feeling stressed or worried, having a poor appetite, lack of interest, and sleep problems.

“People who refer themselves to our service can access a variety of treatment options to help them understand and manage their psychological difficulties now and in the future.”

Joanne Goulding who is the Manager of Doncaster’s IAPT Long-Term Conditions service had this to say: “Health conditions can be stressful, frightening, and difficult to manage at times. It is understandable that those living with long-term health conditions may find things even more difficult through the winter months, especially as the cold weather affects many symptoms and fuel bills rise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “We’re here to support anyone who may feel anxious or depressed because of their long-term health condition and urge people to get in touch with us for mental health help if they need it.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling and needs help then you can get in touch with Doncaster IAPT by telephone on 03000 211556 or by visiting the website iapt.rdash.nhs.uk.

You are not on your own.