World Menopause Day: NHS South Yorkshire paving the way through its national award-winning programme

As an accredited menopause friendly employer, NHS South Yorkshire has developed a ground breaking initiative for staff named, Mission: Menopause.

The national award-winning programme has seen 15 partner organisations from South Yorkshire’s local authorities, foundation trusts, primary care, social care, and the voluntary sector come together to share learning and best practice on changing the culture around menopause in the workplace.

Partners are working together on initiatives and have shown a real commitment to making menopause something that is discussed in day-to-day conversations.

The programme is led by the Head of Health and Wellbeing for NHS South Yorkshire, Brigitte Kaviani:

“This month we celebrate World Menopause Day to raise awareness of the menopause and the support available for improving women’s health and wellbeing during this time.

“Awareness and educating people is essential to reducing the stigma attached to menopause and encouraging people to talk more openly about it.

“When we started Mission: Menopause our aim was to tackle the taboo of menopause. We risked losing 10,000 South Yorkshire health and care staff due to menopause within five years. That’s 1 in 7 staff. Through our webinars and events we have engaged 50,950 of our 72,000 workforce (70%) building a real community. We have also got leaders and staff talking openly about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We truly are improving knowledge and wellbeing for our workforce and changing the culture in South Yorkshire, paving the way for other areas across our region.”

Mission: Menopause, recently received national recognition receiving a prestigious Health Service Journal Award and the NHS Employers award for wellbeing in the Healthcare People Management Association (HPMA) Excellence in People Awards.