Works on £2.5 million refurbishment at Doncaster hospital’s Central Delivery Suite near completion
The Central Delivery Suite and Triage at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) is currently undergoing a £2.5 million refurbishment as the area is updated and modernised.
The works, which began in May 2022 include a full refurbishment of the suite’s birthing rooms, as well as the creation of a new welcoming reception and waiting area, and the opening of the hospital’s first Midwifery Led Birth Centre. The delivery suite will also include a fully-equipped Obstetric Observation Area to support individuals who need additional observations and a large well equipped triage department to support women and families.
Whilst Midwifery-led Maternity services have been around for a little while, this will mark the first time this has been possible at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
If mums-to-be are fit and healthy and are expected to deliver without complication, the new area provides a more comfortable and home-like environment, with the option of a birthing pool. If mum and baby encounter any issues, they can be swiftly transferred to the Obstetric service, which is in a neighbouring area of the department.
Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This is an incredibly exciting development, and one which will only enhance the care received by the families of Doncaster.
"Due to the age of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, we often receive feedback about improving the clinical environment and it is great to move forward and meet, and in some instances go beyond, the expectations of our communities.
“With this refurbishment and development, we will be able to offer a ‘Birth Centre’ at DRI, which will allow us to offer the option of Midwifery-led care for our patients, alongside the current Obstetric-led unit.
"Essentially this will give parents more choice, accessing a service which is like a home-from-home, with a birthing pool, whilst we will still also have the Obstetric service for those mums who need a little more support and monitoring, should they run into any difficulties.”
If all goes to plan, the area is expected to be complete in February/March 2023. In the meantime, the temporary Central Delivery Suite is currently situated on level 3 of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
In addition to the new facilities, the team has taken the opportunity to upgrade the area’s general infrastructure, including the placement of new windows, ceilings, flooring, ventilation, heating, fire precautions and much more.
The project is being overseen by the Capital Planning Unit, which is part of the Recovery, Innovation and Transformation directorate.
Andy White, Head of Capital Infrastructure at the Trust, said: “The former environment of the Central Delivery Suite did not meet the needs of our women and their families or the expectation of ‘Better Births’ report commissioned by NHS England. The refurbishment and modernisation of the area will provide choice for our women and improve the patient experience we offer.
“Furthermore, the changes we are making will also have a direct impact on the working life of colleagues within the Trust, and specifically our midwives, and this will have a positive effect upon the quality and safety of care provided. It is fantastic to see our progress, and we will soon have a modern unit which offers the very best service for local people.”