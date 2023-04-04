Works have begun on a bespoke space for people experiencing baby loss at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The ‘Serenity Suite’, a private area housed within the Women & Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is soundproof, with a pull-down bed and has clinical equipment discretely tucked away.

Part of the larger ‘Serenity Appeal’, a charity campaign created by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, the suite will vastly improve support for those grieving their baby.

Designers of the project, P+HS Architects, aimed to provide a ‘tranquil sanctuary’ for families who have suffered losses both during and post-pregnancy.

A spokesperson from P+HS said: “The aim has been to create a warm, welcoming and tranquil environment where families can grieve and bond with privacy and dignity during a very significant time in their lives.

“Each detail has been thoughtfully considered to ensure the space is peaceful and serene.”

Construction of the suite will take approximately 7-8 weeks, with the official hand-over taking place in early May.

Of the £150,000 needed to support the appeal, a huge £130,000 has been raised through the efforts of local businesses, individuals, community groups, fellow charities and more.

From bake sales, tribute acts and sponsored walks, to mountain hikes and skydives, supporters of the Serenity Appeal have rallied to fundraise thousands for the cause.

Rhian Morris, one of the maternity bereavement midwives, recently won a special recognition award at the Mariposa Awards for her work in improving this area of healthcare, which included her fundraising efforts towards the Serenity Appeal.

Supporters of the appeal include many who have suffered baby loss themselves. One such supporter was Chloe Carrigan, who after giving birth to one of her babies stillborn, and losing two others by miscarriage, decided to fundraise for the appeal.

In January 2023, Chloe passed away suddenly, but family and friends continued her legacy by raising £500 for the appeal in her memory.

Chloe, and her family, are just some of the incredible individuals who have supported the appeal.

To find out more, or to fundraise for the Serenity Appeal, visit the charity website: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal/

