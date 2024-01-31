Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor, Willmott Dixon Interiors, has reconfigured and refurbished more than 9,000 sq ft of space within the hospital’s endoscopy ward and rotunda building.

The £4.8 million project is part of the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at DBTH and provides a range of new staff and patient facilities. They include a new reception and waiting area with new WCs, as well as a discharge lounge, recovery ward, consultant and ancillary rooms, and staff rooms.

The building also benefits from a full rewire and upgraded ventilation system, while a new gantry has been installed on the rooftop to accommodate new air handling units and ducting.

Debi Oxley (left) and Katie Moody (right) of DBTH, pictured with Carrie Hallsworth and Stuart Dack (centre) of Willmott Dixon Interiors.

Willmott Dixon Interiors carried out the demolition of existing internal walls, ceilings, and mechanical and engineering arrangements during the project, with 90 per cent of waste diverted from landfill.

The contractor also achieved a social return on investment of almost £620,000 which included the creation of 13 new jobs through a mentoring programme and enhancements to a nearby community garden.

Delivery of the new endoscopy suites follow the completion of an earlier phase of refurbishment at Montagu Hospital’s CDC.

Stuart Dack, building manager at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We are very pleased to have worked in collaboration with DBTH to complete a second phase of refurbishment at Montagu Hospital. This was a highly successful, fast-paced programme that has delivered exceptional facilities for NHS staff and patients. It will undoubtedly improve patient experience by providing faster diagnosis and treatment for people across south Yorkshire and north Nottinghamshire.”

Debi Oxley, lead nurse for the CDC, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming facility, saying: “The CDC is a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility and reducing health inequalities in our region. We aim to enhance care and minimise delays in diagnosis for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw. This is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community.

“The CDC at Mexborough will help to improve population health outcomes by providing the community with access to the services to diagnose health conditions earlier.

“As a Trust, we are dedicated to offering high-quality healthcare services within the Mexborough site, fostering a healthier and more equitable region. The CDC represents a significant leap forward in the pursuit of these goals.”