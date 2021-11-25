Winter wardens return to help the vulnerable in Doncaster

Doncaster’s People Focused Group have revived a former winter warden programme to keep a check on elderly and vulnerable residents in the Intake area during the more difficult months to come.

Glyn Butcher of the PFG said: “We’ve spoken to residents across the area who told us how they missed the winter warden programme of the past. This sparked conversations with the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, so we decided to restart the service.”

The winter warden programme will include providing food and hot drinks twice a week at the Wellness Centre in Intake along with food hampers and recipes for people to make nutritious meals at home.

Help is at hand thanks to the Winter Wardens

The team has also trained with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to carry out home warmth checks and will provide warm packs with blankets and socks where needed, along with advice on how to keep well and warm during winter.

Kelly Hicks of PFG said: “We’re really pleased to be delivering this programme which will also include a friendly knock on people’s doors and collecting their shopping or prescriptions if required. Our members will also be on hand to help clear pathways if conditions outside turn icy.”

Together with Doncaster Council they have a dedicated website offering information and advice on all health and social care services for residents across the winter months. Please visit www.bewinterwell.co.uk and look out for a special booklet being sent out to thousands of households across the borough.