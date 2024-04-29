Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Purple Bus is run by Weston Park Cancer Charity and will be at Lakeside Village shopping outlet in Doncaster from 10.00am to 4.00pm on Saturday, May 11 and Saturday, June 29.

Anyone can visit the bus – the charity’s services are for people in the region who have been personally affected by cancer or are supporting someone or who have lost a loved one to cancer.

Anna Palmer, service development and engagement manager for the Big Purple Bus, said: “The aim of the bus is to bring our Cancer Support Services into communities across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw to make them more accessible for anyone affected by cancer, no matter where they live.

Weston Park Cancer Charity’s big purple bus to visit Lakeside Village.

“For many reasons, such as health, travel, time or other practical constraints, people may not be able to reach our services at the Cancer Support Centre in Sheffield and the Big Purple Bus allows us to reach as many people as possible across our region, making cancer support services more equitable.”

Weston Park is developing its free holistic support around South Yorkshire, which are currently in Sheffield and Rotherham on a regular basis, but there is scope to expand into other areas in the coming years.

The bus offers the following support for the person with or loved one affected by cancer:

Provides information and advice from a Health Care Professional, including 1:1 emotional and practical support, and guidance on all support available to them from Weston Park, the NHS and other charities

Benefits advice from Citizens Advice at specific locations

Education on signs and symptoms

Easy read information

Information in alternative languages

A free tea and coffee to help clients relax

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Weston Park Cancer Charity does vital work in the community, providing support services to so many people who have been affected by cancer. We are pleased to host these visits by the Big Purple Bus as our way of supporting the charity, promoting the work that it does and helping those in our area affected by cancer.”

For more information about Weston Park Cancer Charity and its Big Purple Bus, visit:

www.westonpark.org.uk