Weston Park Cancer Charity launches major public appeal to bring breakthrough MRI simulator to Sheffield

For the one in two people across our region who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, this revolutionary piece of equipment will transform care - offering far greater precision in how radiotherapy is planned and delivered.

Unlike CT scans, the MRI simulator produces high-definition, high-contrast images that allow for more precise and targeted treatments, helping to minimise the risk of treatment-related side effects. This allows for more accurate targeting of tumours, reducing damage to healthy tissue and leading to better outcomes and faster recovery for patients.

By improving the accuracy of treatment, the simulator is expected to boost survival rates and reduce side effects, enhancing quality of life during and after care. With the ability to benefit up to 18 patients a day, it will have an immediate and lasting impact on cancer treatment in the region.

MRI simulators are already in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, and the appeal aims to bring one to Sheffield by 2026 to help change and save lives more locally.

The ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal marks the biggest ever public appeal launched by Weston Park Cancer Charity in its 30-year history.

The charity is launching a series of dedicated events as part of the fundraising drive and it all kicks off this Sunday 4 May, at Bramall Lane. The charity will be the official partner for a special testimonial match honouring former Sheffield United midfielder Chris Basham.

The star-studded event will feature appearances from Love Island favourites, reality TV and YouTube stars as well as local celebrities. Tickets are available for the Big Charity Bash game from tickets.sufc.co.uk/en-GB/categories/home and all proceeds will go to the appeal.

The charity is also delighted to share that thanks to international health and wellbeing provider Westfield Health, donations will be able to go even further. The Sheffield-based organisation and long-term supporter of the charity has pledged a record £500,000 in matched giving - meaning for every £1 you donate, it will be doubled.

Emma Clarke, Weston Park Cancer Charity CEO, said: "One in two people in our region will face cancer in their lifetime. That’s someone you love, a friend, a parent, a colleague or maybe even you. Thirty years ago, this charity began with one goal - to bring a cancer scanner to Sheffield.

“Today, we’re asking for your help once again - to bring a revolutionary new MRI simulator to Weston Park Cancer Centre. This groundbreaking technology will help our incredible specialists to see cancer with more clarity and treat it with more precision.

“Together, we can change futures and save lives. Once again, we’re turning to the amazing people across our region to help us in our dream to bring this life-changing MRI simulator to Weston Park Cancer Centre and from my heart I am urging your support for our biggest ever appeal.

“We would also like to thank our friends at Westfield Health for their unbelievable support through their matched giving initiative for the appeal. Their incredible generosity - pledging up to £500,000 - will help us get to our goal sooner and in turn help more people affected by cancer across the region.”

Dr Kash Purohit, Chair of the Appeal, Weston Park Cancer Charity Patron and Retired Consultant Clinical Oncologist, said: “We are asking the people of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire to please donate to the ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal, which we are launching today, to help get this breakthrough medical scanning equipment as soon as possible.

“So far, we have raised around £800,000 for the appeal, but we now need the help of the public to raise the outstanding £1.05m to reach our target and make the MRI simulator dream a reality.”

Dave Capper, Chief Executive Officer at Westfield Health, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Weston Park Cancer Charity’s ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal.

"As a Sheffield-based organisation, we know how vital this pioneering MRI simulator will be for improving cancer outcomes and offering hope to people across our region.

"Our £500,000 matched giving pledge - the largest in our history - is about more than funding. It’s about accelerating progress, saving lives, and backing bold local ambitions to make South Yorkshire healthier.

"It aligns closely with Mayor Oliver Coppard’s vision to transform cancer care across the region - a mission we wholeheartedly share.

"We want this to be a spark to inspire others to give, act, and come together. Every pound you donate will be doubled by us, helping bring this world-class technology to those who need it most.

"Let’s make a difference - together.”

To learn more about the ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal and to donate today, visit cancerappeal.org.uk

People can also donate by texting CANCERAPPEAL followed by their donation amount to 70580 to give that amount. For example, CANCERAPPEAL 10 to donate £10. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.

1 . Contributed Dr Kash Purohit, Chair of the Appeal, Weston Park Cancer Charity Patron and Retired Consultant Clinical Oncologist Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed CT scan vs MRI Simulator scan image Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Dave Capper, Chief Executive Officer at Westfield Health Photo: Submitted Photo Sales