Weekly sessions for adults in Doncaster with Long Covid return in 2023

From 10 January 2023, artists will deliver weekly sessions for adults with Long Covid at their friendly, accessible building The Point.

Breathe & Connect is a programme designed by darts specially for adults with Long Covid. Long Covid means that you experience symptoms even after your Covid infection has finished.

Symptoms might include breathlessness, fatigue, finding it difficult to focus, pain and/or feeling depressed or anxious.

The sessions resume in January. Credit: James Mulkeen for darts

Breathe & Connect uses singing, breathing techniques, relaxation and gentle movement to help manage these symptoms.

Breathe & Connect runs in seven-week blocks at The Point in Doncaster town centre.

