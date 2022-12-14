News you can trust since 1925
Weekly sessions for adults in Doncaster with Long Covid return in 2023

Doncaster’s participatory arts organisation darts will be back with a brand-new block of their Breathe & Connect sessions in the New Year.

By Stephanie Bateman
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 1:31pm

From 10 January 2023, artists will deliver weekly sessions for adults with Long Covid at their friendly, accessible building The Point.

Breathe & Connect is a programme designed by darts specially for adults with Long Covid. Long Covid means that you experience symptoms even after your Covid infection has finished.

Symptoms might include breathlessness, fatigue, finding it difficult to focus, pain and/or feeling depressed or anxious.

The sessions resume in January. Credit: James Mulkeen for darts
Breathe & Connect uses singing, breathing techniques, relaxation and gentle movement to help manage these symptoms.

Breathe & Connect runs in seven-week blocks at The Point in Doncaster town centre.

Sessions take place on Tuesdays from 1pm – 2.30pm and refreshments are provided. You don’t need a referral to join, but booking is essential. Email Amy on [email protected] to secure your free place on the next block.

