Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has linked up with local greengrocers to host the stall at DRI and both Mexborough’s Montagu and Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital.

The ‘Fresh ‘n’ Local’ fruit and vegetable stall will visit the Trust weekly, offering doctors, nurses and other health professionals the opportunity to grab a healthy bite to eat from the hours of 8am and 1pm on set days on each of the Trust’s hospital sites

· Montagu Hospital: Every Monday outside the Fred and Ann Green Rehab Centre.

The new stall is being introduced at the town's hospitals.

· Bassetlaw Hospital: Every Tuesday outside of the main entrance of the hospital

· Doncaster Royal Infirmary: Every Thursday outside of the Gate 4 entrance.

Speaking about the stall, Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “This is a fantastic development, and I can’t wait for our colleagues, visitors and patients to see it in action.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to improve the services we offer to both our workforce and visitors, and we are pleased to be working with the team at Fresh ‘n’ Local to bring a pop-up grocery to DBTH. We have some more ideas and developments cooking away in the background, so watch this space!”