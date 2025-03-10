"We all pulled together": Doncaster health chiefs reflect on five years of Covid pandemic

Doncaster health chiefs have looked back on the fifth anniversary of the start of the Covid pandemic, saying: “In those moments, when it mattered most, we all pulled together.”

Yesterday marked National Covid Reflection Day, when people across the country were urged to remember lost loved ones.

In Doncaster, the focus was on the city’s Covid memorial, Hearts for Doncaster, outside the former musuem in Chequer Road which features hundreds of emotional messages on coloured hearts, paying tribute to those who died of the virus as well as supporting NHS Heroes.

In a lengthy statement, printed in full below, bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust praised the people of Doncaster for their response to the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.

A spokesperson said: “It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since that dread word became part of our everyday lives – COVID-19.

"At this time in 2020, leaders at the Trust were working around the clock to understand how to deal with what was, at the time, an unknown virus.

"We watched distressing news reports from Wuhan, China, while closer to home, holidaymakers were quarantined following a skiing trip in Italy.

"With preliminary data models available to us, and sobering projections of what lay ahead, we were busy reconfiguring our hospitals for what would become a once-in-a-generation event.

"The Trust admitted its first patient with COVID-19 on 21 March 2020. Sadly, that individual passed away just two days later on 23 March.

These were strange, strange days — unlike anything we had faced before.

"Whatever thoughts you have about this time, and however you’ve come to terms with it, one fact remains: the country was galvanised by the courage and bravery shown by key workers, particularly those in the NHS.

"At DBTH, we asked our colleagues to step forward in the face of great uncertainty.

"There was little information about the virus — only dire warnings and predictions about how deadly it could be. Yet, they rose to the challenge, showing up day after day as the country gradually — and then completely — locked down.

“In total, we cared for thousands of patients — some admitted primarily with COVID-19, and others who contracted the virus in addition to their primary illness or symptoms.

"Most heartbreakingly, we lost a number of our own colleagues. We grieved together, and we carried on.

"Throughout this period, we did our best to be open and transparent. We knew we were asking a lot — from our colleagues and from our communities — and we believed the best way to earn trust was through honesty.

"We worked hard to highlight the incredible efforts of our teams, to share moments of light-heartedness where we could, and most importantly, to explain why certain sacrifices were necessary.

"We believed that by being clear about the challenges we faced, people would understand and trust the difficult decisions we had to make.

"And you responded in kind. Your patience, understanding, and encouragement meant the world to us.

"The messages of support, the kind words, and the gestures of appreciation lifted our spirits in some of the hardest moments — and they continue to inspire us today.

"We know this time was incredibly difficult. Families were kept apart, celebrations postponed, and many faced hardship, isolation, and loss.

"Yet even in those challenging days, people found ways to connect. Neighbours checked in on one another, local businesses adapted to support those in need, and volunteers stepped forward to offer their time and energy.

We were deeply moved by this response — a remarkable show of kindness, generosity, and unity that those who worked during this time will never forget. The sound of pots and pans ringing out from doorsteps became a symbol of that gratitude — a way to say thank you and keep spirits up in a very British way.

"For all of this — for your support, your sacrifices, and your strength — we say thank you.

"We also want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who worked at DBTH during this time.

"To those providing direct care — our nurses, healthcare assistants, porters, doctors, therapists, and healthcare scientists, amongst many others — all showed incredible courage and dedication, often in full PPE and under incredibly challenging conditions.

"And to those working tirelessly behind the scenes — our cleaning teams who ensured our hospitals remained safe and hygienic; our catering teams who kept everyone fed and fuelled; our IT teams who rapidly improved digital systems to support new ways of working; our estates and maintenance teams who adapted our hospital spaces at short notice; and our administrative teams, including those answering phones, booking appointments, and helping families stay connected when visiting wasn’t possible.

"No role was too small, and no contribution went unnoticed. Every single person who worked at DBTH during this period played a part in helping us get through those uncertain times — and for that, we are incredibly grateful.

To honour those we lost, and those who cared for others, we created a monument — a rainbow.

"Chosen as the symbol of hope during that time, it reflects the idea that sunshine follows even the darkest storms. Made up of hundreds of individual messages of remembrance, gratitude, and hope, it now sits within the grounds of the City of Doncaster Archives — a lasting reminder of the strength and compassion shown by our colleagues and communities alike.

"As we reflect on those days now, it's difficult to put into words just how surreal that time was. Life seemed to pause, yet everything changed at once. The world felt unfamiliar — uncertain, isolating, and, at times, deeply frightening.

"However you reflect on those times — whether with sadness, frustration, or even disbelief — one thing stands out to us. In those moments, when it mattered most, we all pulled together for a shared purpose. In a time of fear and confusion, people found ways to connect, support one another, and show extraordinary kindness.

“It’s who we are — it's in our nature to come together, and that should give us hope.”