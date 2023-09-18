Volunteering as a peer support worker for breastfeeding led to new job in Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

The mums were part of a peer support group run by children’s services at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Robynne, aged 33, a mum-of-two girls now aged one and four, decided that she’d also like to help others and trained to be a voluntary peer support worker for breastfeeding.

She loved it that much, that when a job became available as a Health Promotion Practitioner for breastfeeding and the stop smoking service, she applied for it and got the role!

Robynne, of Dunscroft, Doncaster, said: “I received peer support as a mum and it was great. Peer support workers are volunteers and have a lot of experience to help new mums get to grips with breastfeeding. It’s actually life changing receiving this help. It makes things so much easier.

“I felt so grateful for the help I received that I felt I had to support others too, passing on my experience,” added Robynne.

She then heard about the health promotion role and decided to give it a go.

“I was so excited to get the paid role helping mums to breastfeed and stop smoking,” she added. “I’d always encourage others to ask for help when they need it and to then offer their experience to others. It really is life changing when you’re a new mum.”

You can watch Robynne talk about her experiences on film here: https://youtu.be/NifwmrOJTSk

Anyone who would like to get involved in volunteering for breastfeeding peer support should contact Claire Wyatt by emailing [email protected]