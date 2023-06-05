Melissa, aged 25, sadly passed away on January 9 this year, after 13 days in the hospice. Angie Cann, Melissa’s mum said: “The staff were all amazing while Melissa was there. They really did such a great job and the care, not only for Melissa but our family as well was phenomenal. I don’t know what I would’ve done without the support the staff gave. I wanted a way to say thank you, so my friend Jean suggested holding a raffle at the club to raise money to show our support for all they had done.”

Jean Bridges, who works at the club, set up the raffle and soon had the residents of Arksey and members of the Arksey Victoria Club donating prizes, the raffle then raised a massive £1114 for the hospice.

Hospice fundraiser Maureen Harwood said: “We want to thank Angie, Jean and the community of Arksey for pulling this together in memory of Melissa, and for raising such a fab amount of money for our hospice. We really do appreciate every donation.”