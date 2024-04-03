Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Online vape store Go Smoke Free, used GOV.UK's Companies House advanced search feature to find businesses registered for the retail sale of tobacco products in specialised stores in the UK. The number of these active businesses was then compared to each town or city’s population size.

Blackburn ranked as the UK’s vaping capital, with 27 registered vape retailers serving its population of 119,707 residents. When accounting for population size, this equates to 22.56 vape shops per 100,000 residents - the largest figure for any UK town or city.

Second on the list is Bolton, with 20.26 vape shops registered per 100,000 residents in the Greater Manchester town. Bolton has 41 registered vape shops in total serving its 202,369 residents.

Manchester ranks third, with 110 vape shops in total. However, the city's larger population ensures this works out to 19.84 registered vape retailers per 100,000 residents.

Further down the list, Middlesbrough ranks fourth. Located in North Yorkshire, Middlesbrough has 12.43 vape shops per 100,000 residents. The town has 22 registered vape shops serving its 176,991 residents.

Rounding out the top five is Salford in Greater Manchester, which has a total of 14 registered vape shops, equivalent to 12.03 shops per 100,000 residents. Stockport ranks sixth, with 10.91 vape retailers per 100,000 residents,

Doncaster closely follows in seventh place, with 10.44 vape shops per 100,000 residents. With 9.75 vape shops per 100,000 residents, Newport ranks eighth.

Peterborough ranks ninth with 9.68 shops per 100,000 residents, and Nottingham rounds out the top ten with 9.62 shops per 100,000 residents in the Midlands city.

A spokesperson for Go Smoke Free commented: "Disposable vapes have gained popularity in recent years, due to their convenience, portability and low cost, which has made them an attractive option for those who would otherwise have been unlikely to invest in a more complex vaping setup.

“The new disposable vape ban should help to discourage children from taking up vaping, while encouraging adults to shift to more sustainable alternatives, such as refillable vapes.

“This study highlights which areas of the UK are most likely to be affected by the upcoming ban on selling disposable vapes. The Greater Manchester area boasts its fair share of stores catering to vapers' needs, with Blackburn, Bolton and the city of Manchester claiming the top three spots.

