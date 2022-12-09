Vaccine van goes on road in Doncaster to encourage 'seldom heard' to get Covid jabs

The roving vaccination van is taking to the streets to encourage people who’ve not yet had their Covid jab to come forward and protect themselves this winter.

The NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Doncaster has commissioned the van for a six-week period to offer Covid vaccinations in a variety of locations across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with a car boot sale at the Eco-Power Stadium at Lakeside this Sunday, nursing staff and volunteers aim predominantly to vaccinate eligible vulnerable adults and those from lesser, or seldom-heard communities who may have previously been reluctant to come forward.

The vaccine van is touring Doncaster.

Dr Nabeel Alsindi, a Doncaster GP and medical director for the ICB in Doncaster, said: “This initiative is part of the Covid Health Inequalities work we’re doing in partnership with Primary Care Networks and Doncaster Council.

"We’re particularly focused on improving access to health services for those experiencing barriers in accessing their vaccination and making it convenient for local people. We would encourage those to come forward even if it’s their first dose, as Covid is still with us and it’s important to continue to reach out to as many people as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no appointment needed just look out for the van which will be clearly marked NHS South Yorkshire.