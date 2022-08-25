“Use services wisely this upcoming bank holiday” say Doncaster healthcare professionals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 29, many local practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period. Colleagues at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions and essential medicines they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the summer months, staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital and Bassetlaw Hospital have cared for around 46,000 patients who have attended the Emergency Department or Minor Injuries Unit.

Dr Tim Noble, Executive Medical Director and Respiratory Consultant at the Trust, said: “We’re asking local people to make their health part of their bank holiday preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

Colleagues at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions and essential medicines they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely:

Self-care – A lot of illnesses or symptoms can be treated in your home by using a well-stocked medicine cabinet and by getting plenty of rest.

NHS 111 – This 24 hour, seven day service offers confidential health advice and information over the phone. To access the NHS 111 service text-phone, call 18001 111.

Pharmacist (chemist) – Your local pharmacist is a highly trained healthcare professional who can give you advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them.

GP – Your own doctor is the best person to speak to about persistent health problems and illnesses that won’t go away. These include coughs, joint pain and long term symptoms.

Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital – The unit is open every day from 9.00am to 9.00pm, except on Christmas Day when it is closed. The unit re-opens on Boxing Day. The unit is staffed by experienced emergency nurse practitioners who can assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts and bruises, and some simple fractures.