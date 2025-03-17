Update on Audiology services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is making good progress with improvements to its Audiology service following a temporary pause in some areas late last year.

In October 2024, parts of the service were paused to allow the team to make important changes to improve care. These improvements include upgrades to IT systems, new equipment, and improvements to clinical spaces to ensure services are safe, high quality, and sustainable for the future.

Since then, significant progress has been made. This includes securing funding for new equipment, introducing a new digital system to improve patient care, and working with partner providers to prioritise urgent cases, particularly for children.

During this time, some services have continued. This includes simple hearing aid repairs such as tube and battery replacements, with around 100 appointments available each week. DBTH has also arranged 400 non-complex adult hearing tests with a high street provider to help reduce waiting times.

Some urgent hearing tests and hearing aid fittings have also resumed, focusing on those waiting the longest.

As part of this process, some patients will receive a letter in the coming weeks advising that their existing appointment has been cancelled. These appointments will be moved into the new clinical system and rescheduled as part of the improved service.

Lauren Mumford, Head of Audiology at DBTH, said: “We understand that these changes have been frustrating for many patients, and we are grateful for your patience as we continue this important work.

"We are making good progress, and these improvements will ultimately provide a better, more sustainable service for our community. Our focus is on creating a safe and high-quality Audiology service, and we will continue to provide updates as things develop.”

DBTH is continuing to prioritise urgent cases, including patients with a terminal illness, those with sight loss, and individuals with memory or processing issues such as dementia. Urgent paediatric cases are also being supported through partner providers.

If patients experience sudden hearing loss in one or both ears within the past three days, they are advised to visit the Emergency Department immediately. Those who notice their hearing worsening rapidly over days or weeks are encouraged to contact their GP.

For those seeking advice or support, the Adult Audiology team can be contacted on 01302 644950 or by email at [email protected]. The Children’s Audiology team is available on 01302 642763 or via [email protected]

For further information and updates, please visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/services/hearing-services-audiology/