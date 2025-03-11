Two Doncaster care homes require improvement following inspections by the Care Quality Commission

Two Doncaster care homes require improvement following inspections carried out by the Care Quality Commission.

Ivy Court on Greenfield Lane, Balby, and run by Runwood Homes Limited, and Stoneacre Lodge Residential Home on High Street in Dunsville, and run by Seth Homes Limited, were assessed on December 19 and 20-29 January respectively.

The report into Ivy Court states it is a residential care home providing support to older people some of whom were living with dementia.

It says: “This was a comprehensive inspection carried out to follow up on action we told the provider to take at the last inspection and to review all key questions to provide a new rating.

Ivy Court and Stoneacre Lodge.

"Medicines were not managed safely and medication reviews and audits were not always effective however the registered manager did investigate and report safety events. This was a breach of regulation 12 safe care and treatment.

"Records of care and support were completed inconsistently and, in some care plans, key information was missing. People's needs were assessed, however, care plans did not reflect current updates to people’s needs. People were safeguarded from the risk of harm and abuse. “There were good links with the local GP surgery and clinicians had access to information about people’s needs.

“Staff treated colleagues from other organisations with kindness and respect. Staff were caring and considerate when supporting people who were upset and distressed.

"People were supported and encouraged to make choices and maintain their independence at mealtimes. The care environment was homely and dementia-friendly but we did observe, on the day of inspection, care was not always person centred. Meetings took place with residents and relatives and experiences and views were listened to."

Care plans evidenced discussions had taken place about end-of-life care and support. Governance, audits and reviews of medications administration and management of controlled drugs were not effective and put people at risk of harm. This was a breach of regulation 17 good governance. The provider worked towards an inclusive and fair culture by improving equality and equity for people who work for them. Inspectors asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.

People provided positive feedback about their experiences of care and support. They told inspectors they felt safe and well looked after in Ivy Court and the staff were kind and caring but at times people had to wait for staff to support them with their needs.

One person said, “There are not enough staff. The girls are lovely but you do have to wait sometimes.”

At Stoneacre Lodge there is provision to support to 27 older people some of whom were living with dementia.

The report stated: “We inspected the service to follow up on concerns we had received about the service and to follow up on action we told the provider to take at the last inspection. At this inspection we found three breaches of the legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, person-centred care and governance.

"The service did not always assess risks to people's health and safety or mitigate them where identified. People did not always have up to date care plans to guide safe practice. Medicines were not always managed safely. Care was not always person-centred, however, people were treated with kindness and compassion.

"Governance systems and audits were not effective in identifying or addressing areas for improvement. In instances where CQC have decided to take civil or criminal enforcement action against a provider, we will publish this information on our website after any representations and/or appeals have been concluded. We have also asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”

Inspectors spoke to six family members of people who lived in Stoneacre Lodge Residential Home. Feedback about the home was generally positive and people said their family members were safe and staff were caring. One person said, “[The staff] are excellent. [The staff] always help [family member] and the others if they want to go to the toilet and asking them if they want tea. [The staff] also do exercises too.”

Another person told inspectors about how medication was administered, “[The staff] follow the instructions on the packet and make sure [family member] takes them.”

When asked about whether all the staff were suitably trained, there were mixed responses. One person said, “Yes, very good. Very well trained. They are very good with new staff in training them on all the things they will come across.”

Another said, “If you had asked two months ago, I would have said yes but the new [members of staff] are not there yet. I have shared my thoughts with [the registered manager].”

The report continued: “People told us about whether there were enough staff to take care of people. One person said, “Most of the times, yes. The only issue is toileting and waiting for someone to take [family member]. This issue occurs occasionally during the day and there has been an issue once at night.”

Another said, “Under normal circumstances I would say yes [there were enough staff]. Over the last few months with staff being replaced and all new staff being recruited, this has resulted in things running tight”.

Adding: “While the people we spoke with expressed they were generally happy with the care provided for their family members, our assessment found elements of care did not meet the expected standards.”