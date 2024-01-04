Two Doncaster care homes rated - inspectors say one needs improving
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings show two providers have been rated in Doncaster in December.
Woodlea Care Home, was rated as 'good' on December 8. The home was last inspected on November 20.
Having been inspected on October 26, Doncaster Community Support – another care provider – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on December 9.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.