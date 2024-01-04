Two social care services have been given new scores in Doncaster in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings show two providers have been rated in Doncaster in December.

Woodlea Care Home, was rated as 'good' on December 8. The home was last inspected on November 20.

Woodlea Care Home received a good rating.

Having been inspected on October 26, Doncaster Community Support – another care provider – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on December 9.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.