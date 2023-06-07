Turn boredom into self-satisfaction by volunteering, says Doncaster helper

Kathleen, aged 74, of Doncaster, asked Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), if they would like any help. The Trust snatched her hand off to be a volunteer and she’s never looked back.

Kath, who spoke of her volunteering during Volunteers’ Week, which has been running from June 1 until today June 7, said: “I am not the sort of person to sit and wallow. I used to work with the NHS in a GP’s surgery as a counsellor. My first volunteering role was at Tickhill Road Hospital’s Magnolia Ward -a neurorehabilitation unit.”

Then COVID-19 struck and the volunteering was stepped down temporarily.

Kathleen is pictured at the WellBean Coffee Lounge at Tickhill Road Hospital, Balby

However, it wasn’t long before Kathleen was asked if she’d like to volunteer in the WellBean Coffee Lounge, also at Tickhill Road Hospital. Kathleen took up the offer and is still volunteering in the coffee shop, serving patients, their families and staff on a regular basis.

“I like being in the coffee shop,” said Kathleen. “I get to see so many people. I get to talk to them and some people find it really helpful to have someone to talk to.

“I get satisfaction from volunteering,” added Kathleen. “I get to make use of my time and I feel like I’m wanted and valuable. I get self-satisfaction.

“I’d say to anyone, if you have time on your hands and you are bored with nothing to do, you could be really helpful and valuable to someone else and appreciated for what you are doing. Why not use your time better than just sitting around and volunteer!”

Neil Anderson who is the Volunteer Co-ordinator at RDaSH, said: “Volunteers are vital to the NHS and to RDaSH. They help support our staff and patients in many ways. They are a real asset to us.”

You can watch Kathleen’s story on video by visiting YouTube here: https://youtu.be/GjvOdIaATdQ