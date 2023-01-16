Tracey Long, aged 52, has become a Queen’s Nurse, a prestigious honour awarded by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) to community nurses who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care.

Tracey, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) children’s services, is proof the qualifications you leave school with don’t have to define the rest of your life. She is now studying for a PhD - focusing on adoptive parenting - after previously completing bachelor and master’s degrees.

Tracey said: “I’ve always had to work hard at my studies, but it has been worth it. My role, which is new and innovative, involves jointly leading research networks locally and regionally and developing the research within services for children, young people and families.

Tracey Long

“Through research and innovation, I feel I can promote further, the highest standards for patient care in the community.”

Tracey worked at NHS trusts in Grimsby, Rotherham, Sheffield and Scunthorpe, before joining RDaSH 20 years ago, where earlier roles included health visitor posts covering Thorne and North Doncaster, and then as a practice educator.

Geographically, she has gone full circle with her career, as she is working towards a doctorate degree at the University of Hull, the city where her nurse training began in 1990.

After receiving her award with the latest annual intake of Queen’s Nurses at a special ceremony in London, Tracey said: “I feel honoured be a Queen’s Nurse and excited about joining the team of inspirational Queen’s Nurses.”

