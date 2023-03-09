Thumbs up in national survey for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire health trust

More than 1,800 staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) placed the organisation among the highest scoring when it comes to being:

Compassionate and inclusive; Recognised and rewarded; Having a voice that counts; Being safe and healthy; Always learning; Working flexibly; Working as a team; Staff engagement; Morale.

RDaSH ranked as one of the best with a top score in ‘We are safe and healthy’, while in four other categories – recognised and rewarded, flexible working, staff engagement and morale the Trust was a mere 0.1 away from being top scoring.

The national survey asked staff a range of questions from a staff member’s job, team, the organisation, about managers, health and safety, personal development, the organisation and experiences during COVID-19.

Kathryn Lavery, Chair of RDaSH, said: “I want to thank all of our colleagues who took part in the survey. I’ve only recently joined RDaSH and I’m so pleased that the staff have scored us so highly. I will continue to work with our Board of Directors to ensure we continue to make RDaSH an excellent place to choose to work.

“As Chair I am 100% committed to ensuring RDaSH remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone to work and to fulfill their career potential. I know the whole board share that ambition.”

Sheila Lloyd, interim Chief Executive of RDaSH, added: “A big thank you to our staff who took the time to complete this really important feedback, on how they are thinking and feeling. I am delighted with the results. There are always areas of improvement and we will continue to listen to the views of our staff to make things better.”

Nicola McIntosh, Director for People and Organisational Development, said: “The survey did indicate some areas where we could improve and we will be working hard with all of our teams to improve these experiences.”