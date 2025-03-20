Thrill-seekers take 160ft plunge raising over £11,800 for hospital charity
This exhilarating event organised by DBTH Charity with the help of Big Bang Experiences saw individual participants and teams from across the hospital and our local community, including the Gresley Unit, Children’s Ward, Neonatal Unit, and International Students, come together to support their local hospital’s charity.
Participants have raised an incredible £11,844 to date, with funds supporting projects that enhance patient care and experience across DBTH.
Colleagues from the Gresley Unit, which cares for elderly patients at the hospital, were the largest team on the day with nine members, who collectively raised an impressive £2,821.
The event’s individual top fundraiser, Andrea Butcher, raised an outstanding £1,050.
Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for DBTH Charity said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support for the charity’s first abseil this weekend. Thank you to everyone who took part in the abseil and to those who supported participants– collectively your bravery and generosity will make a real difference to patient care and experience in our hospitals.”
Following the incredible success of this event, DBTH Charity is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for a second abseil event, taking place on Saturday 20 September.
Adventurous supporters can secure their place for £35, with a minimum sponsorship target of £200.
To sign up, visit: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/event/big-dri-abseil.
