Three-quarters of healthcare staff in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust not protected against flu as cases rise.

Three-quarters of healthcare staff in Doncaster not protected against flu as cases rise
The NHS has urged people to take up the jab as hospitals are facing a "flood of flu cases".
Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 24% of frontline healthcare workers in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had been vaccinated against flu as of the end of November, meaning 76 per cent were not protected.
Across England, 68 per cent of frontline healthcare workers have not been vaccinated for influenza so far this winter – a jump from 62 per cent last year.
It comes as the national number of patients with flu in hospital beds jumped 41 per cent in a week and continues to be more than four times the number at this point last year, with an average of 2,629 flu patients in beds last week.
In Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, there was an average of 29 patients with flu in the week to December 15 – although none were in critical care.
It was an increase on 18 patients the week prior.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "The NHS has been hit hard with an early festive flu season, putting increased pressure on staff as they prepare for the long winter ahead of us.
He added the NHS has been making it "as easy as possible" for people to get the jab, with vaccination centres in supermarket car parks and football clubs.
He warned: "As children finish school and friends and families congregate over the Christmas period we expect viruses to continue to spread so if you haven’t got your flu jab and are eligible please come forward, and the public should think twice about seeing loved ones if they are seriously unwell."
Tim Gardner who is the assistant director of policy at the think tank The Health Foundation, said the current winter crisis reflects a "lack of resilience" in the NHS after a decade of austerity.
