Obesity Health Alliance said the government must make it easier and cheaper to buy healthier food and drinks to bring the rate of obesity down in England.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show an estimated 73.3 per cent of over 18 year olds in Doncaster were overweight or living with obesity in the year to November 2022.

It is up from 71.4 per cent in 2015-16 when the Sport England Active Lives survey began, which the data is based on.

In addition, an estimated 36.4 per cent adults were obese – an increase from 25.5 per cent seven years prior.

Katharine Jenner, Obesity Health Alliance director, said: "These new figures cover a period during which the Government had a ‘oven ready’ obesity strategy that could have helped prevent the continued rise in obesity rates, yet failed to enact it, and now we are reaping the consequences.

"Our country is flooded with cheap, unhealthy, heavily processed food and billions is spent on marketing," she added.

"This Government must make it easier, cheaper and more appealing to buy healthier food and drinks, to help turn the tide on obesity."

Across England, 63.8 per cent of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight or living with obesity in 2021-22. It has increased slightly year on year since the survey began in 2015-16.

About 25.9 per cent of adults in the country were estimated to be living with obesity last year.

The British Obesity Society said there are "huge concerns" with the growing proportion of overweight adults in the country, but added it is not surprising.

They added the increasing cost of living has also increased consumption of processed foods as they are "quick, cheap and convenient".

The charity said there should be "more emphasis on fixing the food environment and making the healthy choice the easy choice".