Louis Palmer, aged 26, from Doncaster, is a Clinical Studies Officer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. He is one of three generations of NHS workers in his family, inspired by Grandmother Blanche – a member of the Windrush generation who served as a nurse for 47 years. Louis’ mum Andrea has also been a proud NHS nurse for 41 years, and all three joined at the event to be honoured by the Prince and Princess for their dedication.

Hosted by NHS Charities Together – the national charity caring for the NHS, of which Their Royal Highnesses are Patrons – and television presenter Mel Giedroyc, the event was attended by members of the workforce and patients representing myriad achievements of the NHS and NHS charities over the last 75 years. It was held in the wellbeing garden of St Thomas’ Hospital in London – a wellbeing initiative funded by Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity.

Louis said: “Nan came over as a Windrush generation nurse aged 18, and worked in the NHS as a nurse for nearly 50 years, and mum followed in her footsteps, entering nursing aged 18 as a midwife. I am now the third generation of my family to work in the NHS, and I think it’s important to learn from those who’ve worked in the NHS before as well as give recognition of who helped made the NHS what it is today.

Blanche pictured with The Prince of Wales

“We all felt incredibly lucky to be invited to this special occasion, and it was a massive shock when Prince William and Princess Kate walked in. I saw my mum’s face before seeing what was going on myself, she had a look of disbelief! And then Nan jumped up to give William a hug, so it was brilliant. We were lucky enough to speak to Prince William, who asked what the NHS meant to us and showed his appreciation for the Windrush generation who have contributed so much to nursing. It was a privilege to celebrate what the NHS does for the country.”

The guest list honoured staff past and present, and other guests The Prince and Princess met with included Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS, to pioneers in research and those on the frontline tackling Covid-19.

A surprise visit for those invited, The Prince and Princess even arrived early to help lay the tables and put finishing touches on a birthday cake. Their Royal Highnesses discussed current challenges and thanked staff for the work they continue to do, and – in the spirit of the tea party – even attempted to settle the long-standing scone debate regarding jam or cream first, with The Princess voting for jam, and Prince William preferring whatever is closest. They concluded their visit with a video message for the entire NHS: “Wishing everyone a very happy 75th birthday for the NHS. Thank you so much for all you do.”

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our Royal Patrons, and everyone who’s helped celebrate the 75th anniversary of our beloved NHS this year. As the national charity caring for the NHS, NHS Charities Together is here for anyone who wants to give something back to its people, who all give so much to us, and that extra support has never been so important. It includes providing staff psychologists, counselling, peer support training and so much more.

“It’s not too late to arrange your own NHS Big Tea party and raise vital funds to support NHS charities – find out how you can get involved at nhscharitiestogether.co.uk.”

Eurovision and former Great-British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc was the host for the event on behalf of NHS Charities Together, and said: “The NHS is part of our DNA in this country so it was an utter privilege to be involved in this NHS Big Tea surprise to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and NHS charities. People were so delighted and it was just a quintessentially lovely, British day, celebrating our health service that we all love so much. I hope we will continue to love and take care of it for the next 750 years, because it’s something truly precious – and what would we do without it? I have it to thank for my hernia operations!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales became Royal Patrons for NHS Charities Together in December 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then their support for the charity has helped to shine a light on the incredible and ongoing contribution of the NHS workforce and the role of NHS charities in helping the NHS go further for everyone.

Now entering its sixth year, the NHS Big Tea brings the nation together to celebrate the NHS and raise funds to provide the extra support needed for staff, patients, and volunteers. All funds raised from the NHS Big Tea contribute to key projects supporting the incredible NHS workforce, the long-term recovery of the NHS following Covid-19, and projects improving care for patients and communities.