This is where mums in Doncaster can go for mental health help

Mums in Doncaster are being offered mental health support after the birth of their baby, thanks to the launch of a new service.

The Sheffield Rotherham and Doncaster Perinatal Mental Health Service is run in partnership by Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and local perinatal peer support charity Light.

It will enable women to have access to specialist perinatal mental health services for the first time.

The service will support around 600 women a year in Doncaster, as well as Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley, who are planning to have a baby, are pregnant or have recently given birth who have previously been diagnosed with a serious or complex mental health problem, or are thought to be developing one.

There will also be support for dads, partners and families.

One of the mums who received help from the service, Shannon, said: “The service was an absolute lifeline for me, and without them I don't know how I would have managed my pregnancy.

“It was nice to know there was somewhere I could go, where I could speak openly about how I was feeling, and not be judged.

“The pressure to completely enjoy pregnancy is so big, and when you don't feel that way, you can be overridden with guilt.

“To other mums who are struggling, I'd urge them to seek support and speak about how they feel. There's no shame or embarrassment in struggling, and lots of other people feel the same way.”