Daniel, is the newest member of the the team at The Bunker Therapy.

He was born in January and unfortunately rejected and hurt by his mum so the charity bottle fed him.

A spokesman said: “He loves being around people and loves to make people smile, he also had an instinct to help those that were struggling by giving cuddles or just standing to be stroked.

"This is why he is now a fully registered therapy animal. He has been on house visits, school visits and care home visits bringing joy and happiness to all that meet him.

"He has brought that much joy that he has been nominated by people he has visited to win a BBC make a difference award.

"We have decided as a thank you we would like people to nominate people/business/school etc that they feel deserve a visit from Daniel.”

The Bunker Therapy not only offers Daniel therapy animal but has other Swiss Black Nose Valais sheep.

"We give the new born lambs that have been rejected by their mother's for one reason or another chance at life.

“These lambs are bottle fed and handled and around people and other animals daily.

“I've realised being ex military and suffer with mental health how much being around animals helps. These beautiful sheep will stay with us there entire life and go to help so many people with there cuddles and kisses.”