Therapeutic ‘Grow and go’ garden for people with nervous system or neurological diseases in Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior Therapy Assistants Gillian Ibbotson and Sarah Mosely who work at Magnolia Lodge, in Doncaster, a Neurorehabilitation Unit run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) have designed a ‘Grow and go’ garden to compliment the therapies provided on the ward.

In their spare time outside of work the pair have been busy fundraising to get the project off the ground and creating the garden with the support from some of the patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Ibbotson said: “It has been a team effort and the patients have enjoyed helping with the planting of vegetables, herbs, and fruit brushes. With their help we now have tomatoes, chives, mint, verbenas, parsley, rosemary, and strawberries which are great to eat but also for their aroma.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients and colleagues in the garden at Magnolia Lodge.

The ‘Grow and go’ garden is used by families, carers and friends who visit the patients on the ward. They can spend time outside pottering in the garden or relaxing and having quiet time together in a more therapeutic environment.

Sarah said: “We’re proud of the space we’ve created for our patients. It supports their rehabilitation and wellbeing by improving their physical movement and cognitive abilities.”

Magnolia Lodge provides specialist neurorehabilitation care and treatment to people aged 16 years and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad