It’s a challenging time for the NHS which has seen its busiest week this winter following a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey which was carried out between January 2 and March 25. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster City Council and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Doncaster City Council which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Park View Surgery Newton Medical Centre There were 297 survey forms sent out to patients at Park View Surgery Newton Medical Centre. The response rate was 32%, with 94 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

2 . Kingthorne General Practitioners Group Practice There were 394 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingthorne General Practitioners Group Practice. The response rate was 28%, with 109 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good.

3 . The Regent Square Group Practice There were 283 survey forms sent out to patients at The Regent Square Group Practice. The response rate was 33%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.