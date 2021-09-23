The Gym Group, Unit 110A, Frenchgate Shopping Centre, St. Sepulchre Gate, DN1 1SR. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 179 Google Reviews). "Plenty of space and equipment, overall a great place to work out."

The five best gyms in Doncaster, according to Google Reviews

Still trying to get rid of the lockdown weight? Thankfully, Doncaster has plenty of solutions to your problem.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:37 pm

Whether you’re looking to pack on some muscle or shed some pounds, there’s a selection of great gyms across Doncaster who’ll have you covered.

We’ve put together a list of the five highest rated gyms in Doncaster according to Google Reviews. Remember, when deciding which gym to go to, you have to pick the one that suits you best.

Did we miss anywhere out? Be sure to let us know!

1. JD Gyms

JD Gyms, Shaw Lane Industrial Estate, Ogden Road, DN2 4SQ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "The gym is stocked with every piece of equipment imaginable and it was very tidy and clean. Faultless so far, keep it up!"

2. New Bodies

New Bodies, Churchill Business Park, Churchill Road, DN1 2TF. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 154 Google Reviews) "Packed with everything you will ever need for whatever kind of workout session you want to do. Very friendly, great value."

3. Fitness Village

Fitness Village Balby, Sandford Road, DN4 8EE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 138 Google Reviews). "This is a great place to exercise. The staff are always very friendly, there's plenty of free parking and a good selection of equipment."

4. Nuffield Health

Nuffield Health, Sidings Ct, White Rose Way, DN4 5NU. Rating: 4/5 (based on 47 Google Reviews). "Absolutely amazing gym. Friendly staff who are always happy to help."

