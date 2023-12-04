Tactical Support Officers aid parents to get to poorly child’s bedside in Doncaster

Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers assisted worried parents to their son’s bedside after he was rushed to hospital.

With their 11-year-old son in an ambulance, being blue-lighted to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the boy’s parents were becoming extremely distressed and frantic as they became stuck in standstill traffic in the Denaby area of Doncaster.

Officers assisted the parents to get through the traffic and enabled them to continue their journey to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The boy is now doing well and recovering. His parents sent a message to the team thanking them.

She said: “Hi, my husband and I cannot thank you and your colleagues enough today for escorting us through to DRI for our son.

“It was one of the worst days of our lives thinking we were going to lose him. Thankfully he is back home.

“You are all heroes to us, and we are most grateful to you for getting us there so quick to be with our youngest son."