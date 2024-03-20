Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clocks going forward can lead to a pretty tiring day (or even week) ahead for some. Especially if you have an on-the-dot body clock or if you have to work over the weekend.

Although it’s only an hour, it can take time for some to get back into a usual sleep pattern and so having a good sleep routine ahead of time can help you drift off easier.

If this is something you struggle with, here are some top tips from Doncaster-based The Sleep Charity:

Tackling the dreaded ‘lost hour’: How to get a good night's sleep when the clocks go forward.

Plan ahead – The earlier you can adjust your routine the better. Try pushing back your sleep schedule by 15 minutes each night for two or three nights before.

Reschedule your weekend plans – Clock changes always fall on a Saturday, and seeing as alcohol can have a negative impact on your quality of sleep, it might be an idea to reschedule plans that involve alcohol to another weekend to avoid any additional disturbances to your sleep.

Join the ‘Dark Side’ – Longer daylight hours can affect your circadian rhythm, so keeping your bedroom as dark as possible will help you drift off and stay asleep longer.

Spring clean - For those who suffer from allergies, it can be difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep when pollen counts are high, so staying on top of cleaning can help. Did you know the average adult sheds a pound of skin a year? Airing out your bed each morning and regularly cleaning mattresses, pillows, and bedding can help keep the dust-loving mites away.

Keep it cool - The ideal room temperature for sleeping is 16-18°C (60-65°F), but if your bedroom has retained heat from during the day, it’s difficult to then keep cool.

Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, said: “The clocks going forward on a Bank Holiday means we get a bit of extra time to recoup the lost hour of sleep. That being said, it’s important to not go overboard to pack in extra activities as that will perhaps defeat the benefit of a long weekend.

“Changing seasons can greatly impact our sleep, so checking in with how well-rested you’re feeling and tweaking your bedtime routine accordingly can work wonders.”