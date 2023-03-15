News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-67 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

T-shirt design gets thumbs up from Doncaster NHS team

A Doncaster student who created a new t-shirt logo for an NHS community team has seen her winning design come to life thanks to the Children’s and Young People’s Intellectual Disabilities (ID) team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT

Kiera White, aged 15, from Pennine View School in Conisbrough won the team’s best t-shirt design competition and saw her colourful design featured on the team’s new work t-shirt worn for the first time by members of the ID team.

Tracy Maclaren, RDaSH Nurse Consultant for the Children’s and Young People’s Mental Health Learning Disabilities Service, said: “Well done to Kiera for creating this wonderful design for our team uniform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a very lovely and inspiring logo with different coloured steps and a rainbow. Everyone in the team enjoys wearing it, thank you.”

Kiera is pictured centre with members of the ID team in their new t-shirts and Christina Harrison, RDaSH Care Director for Children’s Services (second from the right)
Kiera is pictured centre with members of the ID team in their new t-shirts and Christina Harrison, RDaSH Care Director for Children’s Services (second from the right)
Kiera is pictured centre with members of the ID team in their new t-shirts and Christina Harrison, RDaSH Care Director for Children’s Services (second from the right)
Most Popular

The t-shirt competition was held as part of the celebrations for Learning Disability week and was open to children and young people living in Doncaster who use the service.

Sarah McFarlane, RDaSH Children’s and Young People’s Mental Health Learning Disabilities Service Nurse, said: “We wanted to involve the young people in the design for our new team t-shirt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The designs put forward were of a very high standard which made our job of choosing one winner much more difficult. I want to say a big thank you to all the young people who entered the competition.”

The Children and Young People’s ID team provide support to children and young people aged 5-18 and their families. The team works in partnership with families and agencies to carry out assessments and interventions.

NHSDoncaster