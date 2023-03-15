Kiera White, aged 15, from Pennine View School in Conisbrough won the team’s best t-shirt design competition and saw her colourful design featured on the team’s new work t-shirt worn for the first time by members of the ID team.

Tracy Maclaren, RDaSH Nurse Consultant for the Children’s and Young People’s Mental Health Learning Disabilities Service, said: “Well done to Kiera for creating this wonderful design for our team uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a very lovely and inspiring logo with different coloured steps and a rainbow. Everyone in the team enjoys wearing it, thank you.”

Kiera is pictured centre with members of the ID team in their new t-shirts and Christina Harrison, RDaSH Care Director for Children’s Services (second from the right)

The t-shirt competition was held as part of the celebrations for Learning Disability week and was open to children and young people living in Doncaster who use the service.

Sarah McFarlane, RDaSH Children’s and Young People’s Mental Health Learning Disabilities Service Nurse, said: “We wanted to involve the young people in the design for our new team t-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The designs put forward were of a very high standard which made our job of choosing one winner much more difficult. I want to say a big thank you to all the young people who entered the competition.”