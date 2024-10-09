Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work can play a big part in our mental health, and this World Mental Health Day, Talking Therapies is reminding people of the help that is on offer across the Doncaster area.

The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is ‘mental health in the workplace’, and the service is urging people who are struggling to balance work and their wellbeing to self-refer for support.

Doncaster Talking Therapies offers free, confidential support for people struggling with common mental health conditions, such as stress, depression, anxiety, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Alongside clinical treatment, the service also has an employment support team, which can assist patients with any work-related issues they may be having. Ranging from writing a CV and job searching, to having tricky conversations about mental health with employers or returning to work after being off for a while, the team can help patients to stay in, return to or find work.

Talking Therapies manager, Jen Mason, said: “At Talking Therapies we can offer a full wraparound support service to anyone who is struggling with their mental wellbeing and work. We offer free, fully confidential, mental health support to anyone who is experiencing symptoms of really common mental health problems like worrying more often than not, experiencing panic attacks, feeling low or tearful or no longer doing things you would normally enjoy.

“In Doncaster we also have a specialist team who can support people with long-term health conditions, who might be struggling with their mental health because of it.

"Our clinicians are friendly, supportive and understanding and can support you to feel like yourself again.

“Our employment support service works successfully alongside the clinical treatment we offer, as it can guide you in an area that plays a big part in your wellbeing.

"Looking at both your mental health and employment situation as a whole can really help to improve how you are feeling and increase your confidence.

“We have had so much positive feedback from former patients, Talking Therapies really is helping people to improve their mental health, working life and to bring a balance between both.

"Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us if you think you could benefit from our service.”

“We know it can be scary, daunting or even overwhelming to ask for help, but we completely understand how you are feeling, are non-judgemental and make it as easy as we can to get the help you need.”