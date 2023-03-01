Diabetic eye screening is a quick and easy process that can detect potentially sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy – one of the most common causes of blindness in people of working age and can affect anyone with diabetes.

There are often no signs or symptoms of the condition, however when caught early, treatment is effective at reducing or preventing damage to sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at the Eco Power Stadium in Doncaster, the clinic, which was by invite only, saw 21 individuals attend for this all important testing, with another session due to take place on 4 March 2023 at the same place.

Lauren Clarkson undertaking screening with a patient

Lauren Clarkson, Failsafe Officer for the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Diabetic Eye Screening Programme, said: “More than 1,700 people have their sight seriously affected by their diabetes every year in the UK. Attending screening every year can greatly reduce your risk of sight loss and is really important.

“We’ve invited 300 local people who have not attended screening for around two years – if you’ve received a yellow letter from us, please come along to the Eco Power Stadium in March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It usually takes several years for diabetic retinopathy to reach a stage where it could threaten your sight. To minimise the risk of this happening, people with diabetes should ensure they control their blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol and attend diabetic eye screening appointments.

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Diabetic Eye Screening Service was set-up in March 2003 and will soon celebrate its 20th birthday.