New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue will throw open its doors between 1 and 4pm. There will be arts and crafts on offer, health information stands, tours of the centre, a raffle, tombola, and light refreshments.

The unit is run by Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Service.

On the day there will be a number of graduations, including those who have successfully completed the day programme to overcome their addiction with drink or drugs. Volunteer mentors, those who help others, will also graduate.

A picture from a previous Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service Recovery Games

The event is part of celebrations to mark Recovery Month, where each September individuals, groups, services, and organisations across the country join together to celebrating recovery from substance use.

Also, on September 16, there will be the Recovery Games. An it’s ‘A Knock Out’ type of event held at Hatfield Activity Centre from 10am to 5pm. The public are invited along, and entry is free.