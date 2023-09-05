News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Summer fayre at Doncaster Aspire's detox unit

A Doncaster detox unit is to open its doors for a summer fayre and graduation on Friday 8 September.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue will throw open its doors between 1 and 4pm. There will be arts and crafts on offer, health information stands, tours of the centre, a raffle, tombola, and light refreshments.

The unit is run by Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Service.

On the day there will be a number of graduations, including those who have successfully completed the day programme to overcome their addiction with drink or drugs. Volunteer mentors, those who help others, will also graduate.

A picture from a previous Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service Recovery GamesA picture from a previous Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service Recovery Games
A picture from a previous Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service Recovery Games
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is part of celebrations to mark Recovery Month, where each September individuals, groups, services, and organisations across the country join together to celebrating recovery from substance use.

Also, on September 16, there will be the Recovery Games. An it’s ‘A Knock Out’ type of event held at Hatfield Activity Centre from 10am to 5pm. The public are invited along, and entry is free.

Neil Firbank, Senior Group Work Practitioner at New Beginnings, said: “Why not come along to both events. Entry is free. You can find out more about the service we offer and if you come to our Recovery Games, it’s a great day and fun for all the family.”

Related topics:Doncaster