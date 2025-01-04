Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging parents and guardians to make their child’s eye health a priority this new year by attending scheduled ophthalmology appointments.

These vital check-ups help diagnose and treat conditions such as strabismus (squint), amblyopia (lazy eye), and other vision impairments that can affect a child’s development, education, and quality of life.

Missed appointments remain a concern, with roughly 20 per cent of paediatric ophthalmology sessions going unattended – around 500 appointments per year.

This not only delays care for the child in question but also prevents other patients from being seen during that time. Ensuring appointments are attended—or cancelled and rearranged where necessary—helps the Trust make the most of available resources while providing timely care to all patients.

Start the New Year with a focus on your child’s eye health.

To make it easier for families to manage their bookings, DBTH offers several options:

View, cancel, or reschedule appointments using the NHS App.

Respond to the appointment reminder text message, confirming attendance or requesting changes.

Contact the Appointment Centre directly on 01302 642500, where colleagues can assist with any queries or adjustments.

Traditional letters will continue to be sent to provide full details of appointments for those who prefer this method.

Dr Anastassios Kostakis, Consultant Ophthalmologist, said: “The start of a new year is an ideal time to prioritise your child’s health. Regular eye appointments are essential for detecting and managing conditions that could impact a child’s vision and development if left untreated.

We understand how busy family life can be, but attending these appointments—or notifying us if you cannot—helps ensure the best care for your child and other patients waiting to be seen.”

For families concerned about parking, the Park and Ride service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary is available to make accessing appointments easier.

By committing to their child’s ophthalmology appointments this new year, parents and guardians can support their child’s long-term health and well-being while also helping the NHS make the most of its resources.

For further information on paediatric ophthalmology services at DBTH or to discuss an appointment, please contact the Appointment Centre, use your NHS App, or visit www.dbth.nhs.uk.