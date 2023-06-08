Specialist Serenity bereavement suite to open at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The Serenity Suite aims to provide a private and comforting environment where families can find solace, process their grief, and create cherished memories with their precious babies.

The facility has been meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of families experiencing baby loss, offering privacy, empathy, and specialised care and will open on June 15.

The opening will feature a ribbon cutting, words from DRI’s Specialist Bereavement Midwife, Rhian Morris, and an exclusive opportunity for attendees and supporters to explore the Serenity Suite.

The Serenity Suite is to open its doors at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Speaking about the new area, Rhian said: "The Suite will help give the families a more comfortable, private environment to stay in, and give them time to make everlasting memories with their baby. Giving them the time to say hello, whilst saying goodbye.

“I want to say a huge thank you to every family, business and organisation, all of whom have helped make this dream a reality.”

The Serenity Suite forms part of the larger charity campaign by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, ‘The Serenity Appeal’, which aims to raise £150,000 to bolster maternity bereavement services at the Trust.

The campaign has smashed this initial goal, and is currently on target to raise more than £190,000.

Other improvements funded besides the suite include a mobile ultrasound scanner for Bassetlaw Hospital.

Before the introduction of the scanner, people who suffered a miscarriage at Bassetlaw Hospital and who required an ultrasound for a diagnosis, had to leave the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) and walk into a busy scan department which is shared with other patients waiting for either their standard 12 week or 20-week scans.

The EPAU now keeps everything under one space with the mobile scanner. This means care is given in the same, familiar, and private space without having to walk through the hospital twice and having to sit with other pregnant people.

Fundraising events for the Serenity Appeal by companies, individuals and community groups included raffles, 20-mile sponsored walks, skydives and much more.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I want to share my thanks to everyone who has supported the Serenity Appeal. In little over a year, we have achieved our target of £150,000 and are now be able to offer this much needed space for those who have experienced baby loss.

“Losing a baby is a heart-breaking experience and parents will be able to grieve in the new Serenity Suite, taking the time they need to come to terms with their loss, with support from colleagues.”

Community partners, and supporters of the appeal are invited to join the opening on Thursday, June 15 from 1.30pm at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

There will be opportunity for supporters to visit and view the suite as they wish until 3.30pm.