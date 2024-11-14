Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An extra £300,000 will be used to fund specialist health visitors and extra support for families in need across Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, will allow the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH) to recruit two designated health visitors, to provide specialised care in perinatal mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two early perinatal infant emotional wellbeing positions will be created, which will support the emotional and mental health of both parents and infants during the perinatal period, from conception through the first year of life.

A stronger families specialist community public health nurse will also be recruited, to support families in the community who are facing challenges, to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Specialist health visitors to provide new parents with mental health support

Some £50,000 of the funding will be used to enhance the Children’s Multi-Agency Access Point (MAAP) Health Liaison Service, which co ordinates support for children and families who need help from multiple services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes are set to apply for the 2024-2025 financial year, with RDASH to invoice the council for the additional costs once the contract variations are completed. In total, the additional staffing and services will cost £292,220 per year.

The addition will be funded from the ring-fenced Public Health grant, ensuring that the additional costs do not impact other areas of the council’s budget.