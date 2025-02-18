South Yorkshire’s GP practices ‘veteran friendly’.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighty nine per cent of GP practices in South Yorkshire have been accredited as ‘veteran-friendly’ by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) with a hope to achieve 100 per cent this year.

This means that the accredited practices in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are recognised as delivering a high standard of care to patients who served in the armed forces.

Set up by the RCGP in conjunction with NHS England and the Office for Veterans' Affairs, its purpose is to encourage more GP practices across the region to sign-up to become ‘Veteran Friendly’.

It is part of a wider government campaign to encourage veterans who may be silently struggling with their health to seek help and let their GP practice know they've served in the Armed

Forces and raise awareness of the support available to them.

Common health issues related to former military personnel can include musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders, pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental health problems, drug and alcohol misuse, hearing issues and difficulty making the transition to civilian life, as well as injuries sustained in action.

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire Chief Medical Officer and military veteran himself said: “We are delighted that so many of our region’s practices have received veteran friendly

status. This recognition not only reflects their commitment to delivering personalised care but also shows their dedication to those who have served in the Armed Forces.

“Being part of the Veteran Friendly programme allows practices to provide tailored support, ensuring that veterans within our communities receive the care they deserve.

"If you are a veteran or know someone who may benefit from our veteran-friendly services, please do not hesitate to reach out if you need any support for your physical or mental health."

Armed Forces veterans registered at South Yorkshire GP practices are being encouraged to inform their doctors of their former military service if they haven’t already done so.