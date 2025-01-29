South Yorkshire Emergency Departments exceptionally busy leading to long delays for patients.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency Departments across South Yorkshire are exceptionally busy this week.

Hospitals are experiencing very high attendances at A&E, and as a result there may be long waiting times to be seen.

Bosses are asking people to please keep A&E free for those who have life-threatening or emergency illness and injuries.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Our Emergency Departments across South Yorkshire are exceptionally busy this week and waiting times are considerably longer than usual.

“People with the most urgent care needs are being prioritised so you will receive quicker care using another NHS service if it’s not an emergency.

“Please choose wisely and consider alternative options unless in an emergency.”

For urgent care please visit: Get help for your symptoms - NHS 111.