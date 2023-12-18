South Yorkshire bowling club receives life-saving defibrillator from homebuilder

Adwick St Lawrence Bowling Club has received a defibrillator donation from Five Star Homebuilder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, to ensure that the club is properly equipped in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

The bowling club, which sits close to Barratt Homes’ Netherwood development in Darfield, is the latest recipient of a donation from the homebuilder which is dedicated to supporting the communities in which it builds.

Defibrillators help to bring an extra level of comfort and support to public settings such as the bowling club. Whilst it is hoped that the defibrillator will never have to be used, it could help to save the life of not only visitors to the club, but also their staff, and even the wider community. Due to the expense of defibrillators, they’re unfortunately scarce in public areas which is why it is so important for companies to make donations like this one, making communities safer places to live.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, comments: “We are so happy to donate this defibrillator to Adwick St Lawrence Bowling Club to support the health and well being of both club members and the wider community. This could help to save somebody’s life in the future and following this donation, we are going to look to continue installing defibrillators across the Region, to make communities safer.”

