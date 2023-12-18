South Yorkshire bowling club receives life-saving defibrillator from homebuilder
The bowling club, which sits close to Barratt Homes’ Netherwood development in Darfield, is the latest recipient of a donation from the homebuilder which is dedicated to supporting the communities in which it builds.
Defibrillators help to bring an extra level of comfort and support to public settings such as the bowling club. Whilst it is hoped that the defibrillator will never have to be used, it could help to save the life of not only visitors to the club, but also their staff, and even the wider community. Due to the expense of defibrillators, they’re unfortunately scarce in public areas which is why it is so important for companies to make donations like this one, making communities safer places to live.
Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, comments: “We are so happy to donate this defibrillator to Adwick St Lawrence Bowling Club to support the health and well being of both club members and the wider community. This could help to save somebody’s life in the future and following this donation, we are going to look to continue installing defibrillators across the Region, to make communities safer.”
Commenting on what the donation means to them, Club Member Mick Wilcox at Adwick St Lawrence Bowling Club, says: “We feel so relieved to now have this important piece of equipment within our facilities so that in the event of an emergency, we are prepared. Due to the high costs of defibrillators, it unfortunately seemed impossible that we were going to be able to install this safety feature, so we are so grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for stepping in.”